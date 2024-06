Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

In Uttar Pradesh, the Lok Sabha Election for 80 seats took place in seven phases. Key candidates include PM Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, Smriti Irani from Amethi.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The 2024 Indian general election in Uttar Pradesh was conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 to elect 80 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. With its large number of constituencies, Uttar Pradesh saw voters actively participating in the electoral process to select their representatives. Key candidates include PM Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, Smriti Irani from Amethi, and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' from Azamgarh.

As the nation eagerly awaits, the lok Sabha chunav result 2024 are scheduled to be announced on June 4, 2024. On this day, the winning and losing candidate lists from each constituency in Uttar Pradesh will be unveiled.

Furthermore, the Uttar Pradesh general election result 2024 full candidate list will be closely examined, as it will significantly influence the state's political landscape. These outcomes will have a significant impact on the formation of the new government.

Stay tuned to see the full list of winner and loser candidates of the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 here.

Check Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: Full List of Candidates

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats and candidates