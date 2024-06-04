Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: BJP concedes defeat in Ram Mandir constituency Faizabad

SP candidate Awadhesh Prasad is leading in the constituency by a margin of over 49000 votes as he has gathered 505191 votes. On the other hand, NJP's Lallu singh is trailing in the constituency as he has secured only 455958 votes so far.

Sitting MP Lallu Singh, the BJP candidate from the Faizabad constituency, where the Ram Mandir is located has conceded defeat to the Samjwadi Party candidate Awadhesh Prasad, saying “Hum aapka samman nahi bacha paaye (we could not save your respect),” according to an HT report.

At the moment, Awadhesh Prasad is leading in the constituency by a margin of over 49000 votes as he has gathered 505191 votes. On the other hand, Lallu Singh is trailing in the constituency as he has secured only 455958 votes so far.

As per trends, the INDIA bloc is making significant gains in Uttar Pradesh.

Currently in Uttar Pradesh, the INDIA bloc is leading in 42 seats. On the other hand, BJP is leading in 31 seats.

