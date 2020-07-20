Shrenu Parikh recovering from coronavirus, discharged from hospital

On July 15, 2020, Shrenu Parikh revealed that she has been tested positive for coronavirus. The Ishaqbaaaz actor was hospitalised in Gujarat and on Saturday she got discharged. Shrenu took to her Instagram page and posted a photo of making her way out of the hospital on a rolling chair. She covered herself with a mask and gloves while wearing a dark blue pyjama suit. The actor posted the photo and thanked well-wishers for their prayers.

Shrenu penned, "My Dearest extended family, friends n my well-wishers! I just don't know how to thank you all for showering so much love n blessings. By the grace of God and your prayers, I m recovering very well and have been discharged from the hospital."

She further stated, "Right now in total isolation at my home. I wish I could reply to all of you personally...so much to share... but all in good time... I love you all so much. May Almighty bless u all n keep u all safe n sound."

Shrenu concluded by thanking corona warriors. She wrote, "PS forever grateful to the medical staff and the corona warriors at the hospital for keeping me sane and taking care of me for a week!"

The actor had earlier urged everyone to be extremely safe. She wrote, "Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with... Please please be very careful and save yourselves!"