Shocking! Abhishek Kumar's fan enters his car to take selfie, video goes viral, netizens react

Abhishek Kumar remained calm after a fan entered his car to selfie with him.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 05:03 PM IST

Abhishek Kumar, who emerged as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 17, has now a huge fan following. But recently, something scary happened to him because of his fans. On Saturday night, a man suddenly got into his car just to take a picture with him.

A video of this incident is doing rounds on social media. A fan unexpectedly hopped in from the other door of the car when Abhishek came and sat inside. The fan swiftly sat next to the actor, asking him to pose for a selfie. Abhishek appeared visibly surprised by the sudden intrusion, but he stayed calm and took a photo before requesting the man to leave his car. Despite efforts from security and photographers to remove the fan, he insisted on getting a good picture with the actor.

Abhishek promptly left the venue after the fan took a picture and exited the car. One of the social media users commented, "Abhishek was humble ,, but this whole incident was not appreciated,, kisi ki car mein kyu ghusna." The second one said, "He didnt get upset…such an amazing soul." The third one said, "Car main ghusny k Baad b abhishek is smiling . Ye bnda next level hai .Dil Jeet leta hai." 

Ever since Bigg Boss 17 ended, there have been speculations that a few contestants from the Salman Khan-hosted show will participate in Rohit Shetty's stunt-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. In the past few seasons, Rohit Shetty appeared on Bigg Boss grand finale week and even selected potential contenders from the Bigg Boss house. Now, as per the latest media reports, BB17 first runner-up Abhishek Kumar was offered the show, but he refused to be a part of the show. 

As Times Now Digital reported, Abhishek was approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi but backed out because of his fear. Abhishek isn't ready to face his worst nightmares. The report quoted a source who is closely related to the project, "He was honoured to be offered a spot on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, after much contemplation, he came to the realisation that he wasn't quite ready to face his fears on national television. He was scared to join KKK14, and that's why he turned down the offer." 

