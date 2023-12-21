Prince Narula supports Munawar Faruqui after Ayesha Khan accuses him of cheating: 'Kisi ki personal life ka mazaak...'

Prince Narula has lashed out at the Bigg Boss makers for making fun of contestants' personal lives in the past few seasons.

Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula has come out in support of Munawar Faruqui, who is currently a contestant of Bigg Boss 17, after his private life came out in public. The incident started when Ayesha Khan, a wildcard entry, made allegations against Munawar, saying that he was "two-timing and lying."

Sharing a post on his social media, Prince said: "Phir bolte hain why Bigg Boss is doing good this year. Agar tum content ke liye kisi ke personal life ka mazaak bana doge toh kaun khelenge jo khel rahe the. Vikas, Munawar, or Abhishek, unki dhachiya uda diye fir keh rahe ho khelo (Then you say why Bigg Boss is doing good this year. If you make fun of someone's personal life for the sake of content, then who will play the game? You have destroyed Vikas, Munawar, and Abhishek, and now you are asking them to play the game)."

"Pichle kuch seasons se logon ke personal life ka mazaak bana ke dekha hai. Koi aam insaan isse depression mein ja sakta hai, galat kadam utha sakta hai. Show hai, show ke tarah khilvao (In the last few seasons, you have made fun of people's personal lives. Any common man can go into this depression, he can take a wrong step. This is a show, play it like a show)", he further wrote.





Munawar Faruqui and Prince Narula were seen together in Kangana Ranaut-hosted controversial reality show Lock Upp last year. While Prince had entered the show in the last three weeks as a trouble maker, Munawar went on to win the show defeating Payal Rohatgi in the final episode. Munawar is one of the strongest contenders to win Bigg Boss 17 as well.



READ | Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui breaks down after Ayesha Khan questions him, says 'I will walk out if...'