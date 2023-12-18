Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui breaks down after Ayesha Khan questions him, says 'I will walk out if...'

Ayesha Khan has accused Munawar Faruqui of cheating her, while still being in a relationship with his current girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi. The stand-up comedian has now said that he will quit the show after she has entered Bigg Boss 17 as the new wildcard entry.

Actor and model Ayesha Khan will be entering Bigg Boss 17 in the episode, which will be telecast on Colors TV and JioCinema on Monday, December 18. She has been making headlines since last week after she accused Munawar Faruqui of cheating her and lying about his past, while still being in a relationship with his current girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi.

In the latest promo, Ayesha is seen accusing Munawar of being involved with other women. She said that the stand-up comedian professed his love for her, while still begging his girlfriend to stay with him. After Ayesha confronts him, Munawar is seen breaking down into the tears and saying, "If they open the door, I will walk out." Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Samarth Jurel are seen consoling him.

Ayesha, in her entry promo, said that Munawar promised to marry her before he entered the Bigg Boss house and he is still calling Nazila as his girlfriend. She added that she needs an apoloy from him and hence, she is coming into the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show.

The stand-up comic's first marriage took place in 2017 and his divorce came through last year. He shares a five year old son with his ex-wife. "I was in a marriage in 2017 and in 2020 we got separated. Last year our divorce got finalised. Amid all this, the best thing about my life is my son. He is 5 years old and he stays with me", he had told Mannara Chopra inside the Bigg Boss house earlier.

Also, Nazila had temporarily disabled her Instagram account after Ayesa had made allegations against Munawar. Now, audiences are waiting to know the truth behind Munawar's complicated love life.



