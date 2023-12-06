Headlines

Bollywood

Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput fulfilled all his dreams from his bucket list: 'Jo jo usne likha tha..'

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's dedication, Ankita Lokhande shared that the late actor practised cricket for two years even when MS Dhoni's biopic was delayed.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput began dating when they were shooting the popular ZEE TV show Pavitra Rishta and their relationship lasted seven years. In the Bigg Boss 17 episode, the actress was seen discussing about the late actor with Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya.

When Abhishek asked Ankita how he should start his Bollywood career, she told him to believe in himself and work hard. Remembering Sushant, she added, "Ek time tha jab kisi ko karna tha, mujhe vishwas tha woh karlega. Uska kitne log mazak udaate the, but main hamesha usse kehti thi ki nahi baby tu karega. I always felt that he can do it. We both stood by each other always. Jab woh moment aaya, Kai Po Che Ki screening, woh bahot alag moment tha. Main bahut royi thi. Woh bahot talented tha. Talent se zyada I feel woh hardworking tha. (There was a time when one wanted to venture into Bollywood, and I was confident that he'd be able to pull it off, and he did. People used to make fun of him, but I motivated him. When it actually happened, it was surreal. I remember crying at the screening of Kai Po Che. He was immensely talented, but more than talent he was extremely hardworking)."

Sharing how Sushant didn't leave practising cricket even when MS Dhoni's biopic was postponed, Ankita added, "Do saal uski movie Dhoni delay ho gayi thi, par woh do saal tak roz cricket khelta tha. Kitni bhi party kar lo, subah 6 baje tak, main sone jaati thi aur woh cricket ground pe jaata tha. Woh itni mehnat karta tha, full time ground pe rehta tha. (His movie, MS Dhoni was delayed, but still he kept practising cricket for two years. Even after finishing partying at 6 am, he used to go directly to the cricket ground while I used to go to sleep. He put in so much efforts, he was always on the cricket ground)."

"Woh khush tha, aur usne jo bhi kiya, mujhe us par hamesha se proud hota tha. Woh jo likhta tha na, woh sab usne poora kiya. Woh gaya naa toh uski diaries mere paas thi, usme ek ek cheez likhi hui thi. Jo jo usne likha tha na, woh sab kuch usne poora kiya tha. Toh aap jab kahi se nahi aate ho aur aap fir woh achieve kar lete ho toh bahot badi cheez hoti hai (He was happy, and whatever he did, I was always proud of him. Whatever he wrote in his bucket list, he fulfilled everything. When he left, I had his diaries with me and I saw he had achieved everything he wrote in the diary. When you come from nowhere and you achieve your dreams, that's a huge thing)", Ankita concluded.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. He was involved in a relationship with the actress Rhea Chakraborty after his breakup with Ankita, who married Vicky Jain in 2021.

