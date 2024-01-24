Meet actress, who rejected Shah Rukh, Salman, Anil's blockbusters, was branded superstar's lookalike, says she had no...

This actress who has gained recognition in Bollywood and TV once rejected three major blockbusters, and she still regrets it.

Our decisions make or break our fate and even our careers. Many times an actor says no to a project, and later the artiste realizes that his or her denial proved beneficial for another actor. Today, we will talk about an actor, who is charming, and beautiful. She has done work in films and TV, yet she was branded for being the lookalike of yesteryear star, Praveen Babi. Yes, we are talking about Deepshikha Nagpal.

Deepshikha said no to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's blockbuster

Recently in an interview, Deepshikha confessed she refused to be cast opposite Salman Khan in Karan Arjun (1995). While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Deepshikha said that she didn't have any Godfather, and thus she made some impulsive decisions. Deepshikha said, "The first day I met Rakesh Roshan, he offered me Karan Arjun. I immediately said no. I thought if I said no, he would cast my sister but now I understand that he wanted a petite girl. It was for Mamta Kulkarni’s role. He said okay and he never asked me why." Later Rakesh cast her in a negative lead in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer.

Deepshikha said no to Anil Kapoor

In the same interview, Deepshikha claimed that Anil Kapoor offered her to feature in a song from his hit film Laadla, “Anil Kapoor came to me and offered me a song in Laadla. He said you look like Parveen Babi. That song was ‘Ladki hai kya re baba’. I heard him and I said no. I said I want to do a film with you."

Deepshikha said no to another Salman Khan-starrer

Not once, but Deepshikha refused to share the screen with Salman twice. Years later, Karan Arjun, Deepshikha was offered a key role in Salman, Urmila Matondkar-starrer Jaanam Samjha Karo, but she took an impulsive decision and rejected the film.

Why did Deepshikha reject these major blockbusters?

In the interview, Deepshikha said that she didn't have any Godfather in the film industry and thus she made such impulsive decisions. Deepshikha still regrets saying no to these films. On the work front, Deepshikha was last seen in Na Umar Ki Seema Ho and Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2.