Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal was never on her 'radar', says 'when I met him I was...'

Koffee With Karan 7: The tenth episode of popular talk show Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature Phone Bhoot co-stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddharth Chaturvedi. Marking the season's first trio on the show, the three turn up the heat as they discuss bromance, love interests, and the concept of suhaag raat. Chronicling fun with a side serving of charisma, the trio captures hearts and laughter with panache.

On the show, finally sharing the finer details of her relationship with Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif shockingly shared how the beloved star was never on her 'radar'. "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!" shared the star.

And the first person she confessed being smitten by Vicky Kaushal was none other than director Zoya Akhtar, at whose party cupid struck the two lovers.

Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', the star further shared, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Meanwhile, on the show, Katrina Kaif also shared a solution to the concept of suhaag raat which was earlier dismissed by Alia Bhatt. Katrina said, "It does not always have to be a suhaag raat. It can also be a suhaag din."

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will streams every Thursday at 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans in the U.S., Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream exclusively on Hulu.