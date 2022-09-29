Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar explains why he looked biased towards Janhvi Kapoor against Sara Ali Khan

Karan Johar-Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan/File photo

The thirteenth episode of Koffee With Karan 7 was the season finale with the Koffee Awards being announced by the host Karan Johar. The filmmaker was joined by four popular content creators and comedians for the last episode Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila, and Niharika NM who acted as the jury and also roasted Karan for the allegations made against him during the entire season.

The four of them joked about Karan Johar being partial towards Janhvi Kapoor against Sara Ali Khan in the last episode. Niharika NM said that while the director called the Dhadak actress hot, he asked the Kedarnath actress about her growing up days in the absence of her father, Saif Ali Khan.

Danish laughed about the same and added, "As somebody who was raised by a single parent, I would’ve cried. That poor girl was so strong" and Kusha stated, "And there were comments made about who’s hotter, who’s frugal with money, who’s going to get the next Dharma project."



The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker, then, revealed he wasn't biased towards Janhvi over Sara intentionally and went on to explain what actually happened behind the scenes in that particular episode. The director said that the episode featuring the two actresses was the first one to be shot this season. He told that Sara performed exceptionally well than Janhvi in the rapid-fire round, but the audience result showed the latter getting 71% votes and the former receiving 29% votes.

Karan said that he was surprised himself seeing the results, but as per the audience's decision, he handed over the hamper to the Roohi actress who reached cloud nine after her victory saying that it has been the best day of her life. He even shared the small behind-the-scenes clip featuring him giving the Koffee hamper to Janvhi, which wasn't shown in the actual episode.

Then, came a twist as the host was told that the results were actually opposite and there had been some technical error behind-the-scenes. The director then announced the actual results and handed Sara Ali Khan the hamper and started praising Janhvi Kapoor to cheer her up. Then, Karan concluded that the technical error was edited out from the final episode and it looked as if he is being biased toward Boney Kapoor's daughter than Saif Ali Khan's daughter.