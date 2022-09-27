KWK 7: Karan Johar reveals he felt embarrassed after not being invited to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding

Karan Johar-Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif/File photos

Hosted by Karan Johar, Koffee With Karan Season 7 Finale is all set to premiere this Thursday, September 29 at 12 am. The thirteenth episode of the popular celebrity talk show will feature Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila, and Niharika NM, who will be seen quizzing the ace filmmaker.

In the last episode of Koffee With Karan 7, the director-producer shared about not being invited to celebrity weddings. Having repeatedly expressed that he hates being left out of weddings, Karan finally opens up about the peer pressure of missing one. "When Vicky and Katrina were getting married, it became very embarrassing for me. It got to a point where people were like you did not tell us about them, you are at the wedding and still not telling us, etc! It got very embarrassing to admit that I had not been invited", said the filmmaker.

Karan further added, "Then after the wedding came the sympathies and doubts. People were like why weren't you invited? Is everything ok between you guys? When I got to know that Anurag Kashyap had also not been invited to Vicky-Kat's wedding, I did find a little peace".

He cited Kashyap's example since Vicky began his career as an assistant director on the filmmaker's magnum opus Gangs of Wasseypur series. The actor-filmmaker also collaborated on two films namely Raman Raghav 2.0, the neo-noir psychological thriller film, and Manmarziyaan, the romantic drama where Vicky played the leading roles.



At a recent Disney fan event, Karan confirmed the eighth season of Koffee With Karan to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The seventh season featured both Vicky and Katrina in different episodes. While the Sardar Udham actor shared the couch with Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina was seen with her upcoming film Phone Bhoot co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.