Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

KWK 7: Karan Johar reveals he felt embarrassed after not being invited to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding

Koffee With Karan Season 7 Finale episode will be streamed this Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

KWK 7: Karan Johar reveals he felt embarrassed after not being invited to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding
Karan Johar-Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif/File photos

Hosted by Karan Johar, Koffee With Karan Season 7 Finale is all set to premiere this Thursday, September 29 at 12 am. The thirteenth episode of the popular celebrity talk show will feature Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila, and Niharika NM, who will be seen quizzing the ace filmmaker.

In the last episode of Koffee With Karan 7, the director-producer shared about not being invited to celebrity weddings. Having repeatedly expressed that he hates being left out of weddings, Karan finally opens up about the peer pressure of missing one. "When Vicky and Katrina were getting married, it became very embarrassing for me. It got to a point where people were like you did not tell us about them, you are at the wedding and still not telling us, etc! It got very embarrassing to admit that I had not been invited", said the filmmaker.

Karan further added, "Then after the wedding came the sympathies and doubts. People were like why weren't you invited? Is everything ok between you guys? When I got to know that Anurag Kashyap had also not been invited to Vicky-Kat's wedding, I did find a little peace".

He cited Kashyap's example since Vicky began his career as an assistant director on the filmmaker's magnum opus Gangs of Wasseypur series. The actor-filmmaker also collaborated on two films namely Raman Raghav 2.0, the neo-noir psychological thriller film, and Manmarziyaan, the romantic drama where Vicky played the leading roles.

READ | KWK 7: Karan Johar reveals he, Alia Bhatt 'drunk dialed' Vicky Kaushal before his wedding with Katrina Kaif

At a recent Disney fan event, Karan confirmed the eighth season of Koffee With Karan to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The seventh season featured both Vicky and Katrina in different episodes. While the Sardar Udham actor shared the couch with Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina was seen with her upcoming film Phone Bhoot co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jupiter comes closest to Earth in 59 years, watch video here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.