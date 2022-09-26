Search icon
Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar asks if he namedrops Alia Bhatt, Danish Sait replies in Brahmastra style

Koffee With Karan 7: In response to Karan Johar's question about Alia Bhatt, Danish Sait equates him with the actress's character Isha in Brahmastra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

KWK7/YouTube screenshot

Koffee With Karan 7: After a gripping season of brewing conversations around love, family, marriage, Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 7 turns the tables in its finale episode. Four special guests from the influencer universe take over the conversation as the show's iconic host, Karan Johar, invites social media sensations Tanmay Bhatt and Danish Sait, along with popular content creators Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM, to the couch. The four get together to judge the Koffee With Karan Awards while dishing out a hilarious episode of laughter, fun and explosive behind-the-scene secrets of the season.

For seven seasons, the show's iconic host, Karan Johar has been quizzing guests on his couch about their love lives and love interests before the camera. With the promise of manifestation, he has even made stars confess on the couch. But, when the tables turn and the finale episode's guests ask him the same, he finally experiences his own medicine. As Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait and Niharika NM, collectively ask him about who his ex was? Is he famous? Is he someone they know? Karan Johar couldn't stop himself from saying, "Oh my god! I have never been so stressed on my own show! I can literally feel beads of sweat roll down!" However, being a pro in the game of questioning, the host managed to wiggle out of the firing without taking a name.

In the promo, Karan is also seen asking Danish, Tanmay, Kusha and Niharika whether he talks about Alia Bhatt a lot on his show. When Karan asks, 'They say I talk a lot about Alia Bhatt...do I?,' Danish promptly replies saying, 'I've watched Brahmastra. In that, Alia Bhatt keeps screaming 'Shivaaaaa, Shivaaaaa'." He goes on ton add, "The equivalent of that on television is you saying 'Alia'."

Karan is also seen playing the Koffee Bingo game, which was a new introduction this season.

Check out the promo below:

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will be available to all platform subscribers this Thursday at 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans in the U.S., Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream exclusively on Hulu.

