Bigg Boss 16: Rapper Altaf Tadavi aka MC Stan to participate in Salman Khan's show

The channel deleted the contestant promo soon after uploading it. However, netizens had it viral by then.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 07:02 PM IST

MC Stan

Bigg Boss is all set to capture television from October, and as host, Salman said, "Ab scene paltega, kyuki ab Bigg Boss khud khelenga," the show promises to be the whackiest season of all time. On Tuesday, Salman Khan addressed the media about the upcoming show and even introduced singer Abdu Rozik as the first official contestant of Bigg Boss 16. 

Colors have started teasing the other contestants participating in the show, and as per the latest promo, rapper-singer Altaf Tadavi aka MC Stan will also join the show. The channel uploaded the promo and then deleted it. However, the promo went viral on social media. In the promo, a rapper is busy flashing his blingy chains, showcasing his rapping skills, and suddenly the voice of Bigg Boss interrupts him. MC Stan addresses the mighty Bigg Boss as 'Bro,' as even he will play with him as a contestant. However, Bigg Boss reminds him that even though he will participate with you, he's still the show's boss. 

Check out the promo

The internet got divided as soon as the promo was uploaded on social media. Netizens have mixed feelings about Stan's participation, and some of them even trolled the rapper. A user compared him to Bigg Boss 11's contestant Akash, who is a professional rapper. Another user mocked him saying, "Jab koi nahi mila... toh isse le liya." 

During the press conference, Salman Khan candidly answered questions about the many rumours that are circulating about him, starting with nixing the theory that he was not going to host Bigg Boss 16 and that his fees have touched Rs 1,000 crore.

Speaking to journalists at the virtual media briefing, Salman said: "Well, I am often asked if I am doing the show or not, so I get irritated. sometimes and tell these people that I don't want to do the show. But these people are helpless as they feel if not me, then who else. So, they have no choice." By 'they', the star obviously meant the producers of the show.

