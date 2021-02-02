'Bigg Boss 14': Google declares THIS contestant as the winner of Salman Khan's reality show

Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Rakhi Sawant are the finalists of 'Bigg Boss 14'.

As Salman Khan announced during Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, only three weeks are left for the grand finale episode. Finally, fans of the reality show will know who is the ultimate winner and will take home the Bigg Boss trophy. After Vikas Gupta getting evicted, contestants namely Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Eijaz Khan's proxy, Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan are left in the competition.

But impatient fans have already asked Google to answer them the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Yes, the search engine has an answer and it's none other than Rubina Dilaik! The Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor is likely to win the ultimate trophy on the reality show. Not just that, many ex-contestants and fans of Bigg Boss 14 feel that Rubina is only going to win.

Interestingly, the actor has entered the show with her husband Abhinav Shukla and this is the first time a couple has made it so far in Bigg Boss.

During one of the sequences, even Rakhi Sawant said that she feels Rubina will be the winner this year. She had said, "Mujhe aisa lagta hai iss season ki winner Rubina hai. Mujhe aisa feel hota hai, aage ka nahi malum (I feel Rubina is the winner of this season. This is my inkling, rest I don't know)."

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman had schooled Rubina and Abhinav by telling that they allegedly have become the bosses of the house. Other contestants didn't disagree.