'Bigg Boss 14': Google declares THIS contestant as the winner of Salman Khan's reality show

Headlines

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam, father allegedly beaten up outside Congress party office, video goes viral

Emergency Alert: New York flooded after heavy rain; subways, airports hit, WATCH videos

‘Not welcome’: Indian ambassador stopped from entering Gurudwara in Scotland, know what happened

Bollywood’s highest-paid actor on Instagram earns Rs 3 crore per post, and it’s not Katrina, SRK or Deepika

Viral video: Kerala's farmer drives Audi A4 to sell fresh spinach, internet reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bollywood’s highest-paid actor on Instagram earns Rs 3 crore per post, and it’s not Katrina, SRK or Deepika

Rajinikanth praises Raghava Lawrence, P Vasu for Chandramukhi 2 in surprise note, calls film ‘beautiful entertainer'

Esha Gupta says she faced casting couch twice, shares scary incidents: ‘When I refused, the co-producer…’

10 Cheapest college trip destinations in India

Diabetes: 9 Indian sweets with lowest GI

Animals who eat their own babies when hunger strikes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam, father allegedly beaten up outside Congress party office, video goes viral

Bollywood’s highest-paid actor on Instagram earns Rs 3 crore per post, and it’s not Katrina, SRK or Deepika

Rajinikanth praises Raghava Lawrence, P Vasu for Chandramukhi 2 in surprise note, calls film ‘beautiful entertainer'

HomeTelevision

Television

'Bigg Boss 14': Google declares THIS contestant as the winner of Salman Khan's reality show

Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Rakhi Sawant are the finalists of 'Bigg Boss 14'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 21, 2021, 07:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As Salman Khan announced during Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, only three weeks are left for the grand finale episode. Finally, fans of the reality show will know who is the ultimate winner and will take home the Bigg Boss trophy. After Vikas Gupta getting evicted, contestants namely Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Eijaz Khan's proxy, Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan are left in the competition. 

But impatient fans have already asked Google to answer them the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Yes, the search engine has an answer and it's none other than Rubina Dilaik! The Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor is likely to win the ultimate trophy on the reality show. Not just that, many ex-contestants and fans of Bigg Boss 14 feel that Rubina is only going to win.

Interestingly, the actor has entered the show with her husband Abhinav Shukla and this is the first time a couple has made it so far in Bigg Boss.

During one of the sequences, even Rakhi Sawant said that she feels Rubina will be the winner this year. She had said, "Mujhe aisa lagta hai iss season ki winner Rubina hai. Mujhe aisa feel hota hai, aage ka nahi malum (I feel Rubina is the winner of this season. This is my inkling, rest I don't know)."

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman had schooled Rubina and Abhinav by telling that they allegedly have become the bosses of the house. Other contestants didn't disagree. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand's star batsman to miss the opening clash against England, check details

DNA Explainer: Punjab to reduce farm fire by 50% this winter, know how it will improve air quality

DNA TV Show: Brutal rapes of minors in Ujjain, Sikar reveal sad reality of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

School Holidays in October 2023: Schools to be closed for these days, check complete list here

Honda Activa Limited Edition scooter launched in India, price starts at Rs 80,734

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE