'Bigg Boss 14': Pritish Nandy speaks in support of Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, calls Salman Khan 'misogynist'

Producer Pritish Nandy is not happy with 'Bigg Boss 14' host Salman Khan and shared his views on his Twitter account on the same. Pritish called Salman a 'misogynist' in his tweet for slamming contestants Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Pritish tweeted, "Watching @BiggBoss I find @BeingSalmanKhan often very tough on @RubiDilaik and @nikkitamboli my favourite contestants. This influences viewers, many of them Salman’s blind bhakts. C’mon Salman, don’t be a misogynist."

Check out his tweet here.

Last weekend, Salman had reprimanded Rubina for 'overreacting' after challenger Rakhi Sawant pulled the drawstring of her husband Abhinav Shukla's shorts. Salman had defended Rakhi and had said that she is not wrong and said that Abhinav has benefitted from her 'entertaining' actions.

Abhinav had also gotten upset after being scolded by Salman and said that if he was benefitting from Rakhi's actions, he did not want any of it. "If this is entertainment, I want to go home right now," he said and broke down.

Rakhi's brother Rakesh Sawant had also come out in his sister's defence and said that Rakhi is aware of her 'married' status and hasn't crossed her limits.

Rakesh also went on to claim that Abhinav and his wife Rubina Dilaik - also a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 14' - are overreacting to the whole incident as Rakhi has always been like this.

For the uninformed, Salman also came for Nikki Tamboli, accusing her of 'badtameezi (being ill-mannered)'. He claimed that she not only insulted every other contestant in the house but also members of the media who came on the show. "Dekho, badtameezi ke alawa hume yahaan par toh koi quality nazar aa nahi rahi hai (The only quality of yours that is coming across on the show is your rudeness)," he told her.