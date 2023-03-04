Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Wordle 524 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 5

To help you out, here is the Wordle 524 answer for March 5.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 11:31 PM IST

Wordle 524 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 5
Wordle 524 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 5

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 524 answer for March 5.

Wordle 524 answer for March 5

The answer of Wordle 524 for March 5 is TOXIC. Toxic is a poisonous material especially when capable of causing death or serious debilitation.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories
Holi 2023: Make this holi celebration memorable at these must-visit places in India to enjoy 'Festival of Colours'
Karnataka Shivamogga Airport to be inaugurated by PM Modi: Design, capacity and other features
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
New Honda 100cc motorcycle to be launched next month, here's what to expect
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Not Katrina Kaif or Priyanka Chopra, this Bollywood diva has the most expensive wedding ring, price is....
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.