Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress releases manifesto; promises 27% OBC quota, Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover to citizens

This Afghanistan cricketer played for India, became Bollywood star, 'Casanova' had rumoured affair with top actress

WhatsApp to allow Android users to login without password, rolls out support for Passkeys

Pakistan cricket legend Shahid Afridi's sister passes away

He's very laid back…: Australia legend's big comment on Rohit Sharma's attitude towards World Cup 2023

WhatsApp to allow Android users to login without password, rolls out support for Passkeys

WhatsApp was testing Passkeys for a long time in the beta channel and now it is being rolled out to Android users with the latest update. Android support will roll out over the coming weeks and months, according to the company.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out support for a password-less passkey feature to all Android users. The new feature by the Meta owned messaging platform will help Android users save some time and skip the two-factor authentication. “Android users can easily and securely log back in with passkeys. Only your face, finger print, or pin unlocks your WhatsApp account,” the company posted on X (formerly Twitter) late on Monday.

WhatsApp was testing Passkeys for a long time in the beta channel and now it is being rolled out to Android users with the latest update. Android support will roll out over the coming weeks and months, according to the company. Passkeys can replace traditional passwords with your device’s own authentication methods. There is still no information on support for WhatsApp passkeys on iPhones.

Apple and Google already support passkeys for their users. Google last week prompted users to shun passwords on their accounts in favour of passkeys. To use passkeys, you just use a fingerprint, face scan or pin to unlock your device, and they are 40 per cent faster than passwords, and rely on a type of cryptography that makes them more secure.

“But while they’re a big step forward, we know that new technologies take time to catch on, so passwords may be around for a little while,” Google had said in a statement. Google earlier this year rolled out support for passkeys, a simpler and more secure way to sign into your accounts online, and received positive feedback. (with inputs from IANS)

