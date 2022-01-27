Tata Sky becomes Tata Play, offers new OTT combo packs, other services - Know more

Tata Sky, the Direct to Home (DTH) platform has rebranded itself as Tata Play. The DTH company has added Netflix to offer new OTT centric channel packs as well. The new name of the company will be visible from today (January 27).

As the normal TV channels, Tata Play users will be able to get a subscription to both the OTT platforms in the Binge pack as well. Tata Play Binge will have 13 leading OTT apps through a single User Interface including Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar. The subscription cost of the pack is yet to be announced.

“We also welcome Netflix to our family. Plus, we are making service visits free for all customers starting today, and our de-active DTH customers can continue to recharge and get restarted on the platform with no re-connection charges. The name Tata Play thus signifies our expanded range of product and services. The new identity is an outcome of our desire to be future-ready while making tomorrow better than today for homes and families,” explained Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO – Tata Play Ltd.

The company has renamed with a new name -- Tata Play Fiber. “I firmly believe that it’s one thing to own content, quite another to make it accessible. Distribution is what makes content easily discoverable for the masses, consumed, and talked about. Our DTH business has a sizeable market share and we’ll continue our endeavour to expand the TV viewing universe. Our Broadband business with 100 per cent fiber network provides impressive speeds, and that’s why we renamed it to Tata Play Fiber,” Nagpal added.

Tata Play is a joint venture between Tata Sons and The Walt Disney Company.