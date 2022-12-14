Paytm launches Bijlee Days with up to 100% cashback on electricity bill payments

Paytm launches Bijlee Days with 100% cashback on electricity bills.

Paytm has launched Bijlee Days on electricity bill payment between 10-15th of every month. With this, the company is offering exciting cashback and assured rewards to all its users. Paytm is offering 100% cashback up to Rs 2,000 to at least 50 users every day on their electricity bill payments during the Bijlee Days. Further, the company also has assured discount vouchers from top shopping and travel brands.

For first time users, the company is offering cashback up to Rs 200 cashback on electricity bill payments using the code 'ELECNEW200'. With Paytm, users get multiple payment options to pay their bills — Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, credit cards, debit cards and netbanking. Paytm Postpaid is also available for the users through which they can pay the bill amount as per their convenience.

With over 70 operators onboard including BSES Rajdhani, Torrent Power Limited, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. and Tata Power, Paytm has provided flexibility of electricity bill payment to users across all major states and Union Territories in India.

How to pay electricity bill on Paytm app: