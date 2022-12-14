TikTok testing new YouTube style horizontal full-screen mode for longer videos

With this new update on the platform, creators gained more freedom to film better content. (Image: Reuters)

Instagram Reels’ Chinese rival TikTok is testing a horizontal full-screen mode. According to a report by TechCrunch, the short-form video platform is planning to get in the longer-form video segment which is currently dominated by YouTube. The report suggests that the horizontal mode is under testing and it is available for a select group of users globally.

As per the report, a few lucky users are now able to see a new "full screen" button appear on square or rectangle videos in their feed. When they press the button, the video will switch to a horizontal full-screen mode, taking up all of the available space on their phone, according to the report.

Earlier this year, TikTok introduced the ability for users to upload videos up to 10 minutes in length.

With this new update on the platform, creators gained more freedom to film things like cooking demos, beauty tutorials, educational content, comedy sketches, and more without worrying about video length.

However, it's unknown when or if TikTok plans to release the full-screen mode widely to all users, said the report. Moreover, YouTube`s TikTok competitor, Shorts, continues to challenge TikTok.

In November, YouTube announced that short-term video creators will soon be allowed to feature up to one minute of copyrighted music in their Shorts.

It also started testing new shopping features on its short-video platform Shorts, along with affiliate marketing.

Further, it rolled out Shorts on TV to its global users. (with inputs from IANS)