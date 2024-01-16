Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches Republic Day offer: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT, coupons at just Rs…

Reliance Jio Republic Day plan offers unlimited calls along with 2.5GB of daily 5G data and OTT subscription. The Reliance Jio Republic Day plan is only for prepaid users.

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has revolutionised the telecom sector in India with the launch of a range of affordable plans and devices for the masses. Mukesh Ambani’s Jio is known to roll out new exciting offers to mark special occasions and festivals. To celebrate the upcoming Republic Day 2024, Mukesh Ambani’s Jio has announced a new Republic Day offer that comes with unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT subscription and coupons for Ajio, Reliance Digital and others. The Republic Day plan offered by Mukesh Ambani’s firm is actually an old plan but on the occasion, the company is offering additional coupons and offers with the plan. Just like most other plans, the Reliance Jio Republic Day plan offers unlimited calls along with 2.5GB of daily 5G data and OTT subscription. The Reliance Jio Republic Day plan is only for prepaid users.

The new Reliance Jio Republic Day plan is priced at Rs 2999 and it is valid for 365 days. The plan allows users to access 2.5GB 5G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. It also offers subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. The plan also includes Rs 500 Ajio coupon on minimum purchase of Rs 2499, 30% off (up to Rs 1000) in Tira, up to Rs 1500 off on flight tickets via Ixigo, Rs 250 off on food orders via Swiggy and 10% on minimum purchase of Rs 5000 via Reliance Digital.

Recently Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio also launched new plans with a JioTV Premium subscription. The plan by Reliance Jio offers unlimited calls, 5G data and it comes bundled with subscriptions of up to 14 OTT platforms such as Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema. The new loaded Jio prepaid plans start at Rs 398. JioTV Premium plans by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio come in three options - Rs 398, Rs 1198, and Rs 4498. The new Reliance Jio prepaid plan of Rs 398 is valid for 28 days and it allows users to access 2GB 5G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. It also offers subscriptions to 12 OTT platforms via the JioTV application.