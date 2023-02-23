MapmyIndia launches dash cameras, GPS trackers for vehicles

MapmyIndia

MapmyIndia on Thursday launched its new line of Mappls Gadgets for cars and two-wheelers -- including advanced Vehicle GPS trackers, Dash Cameras, In-Dash Navitainment Systems and Smart Helmet Kits. The gadgets are available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 4,990 through the company`s official website as well as through approved accessory showrooms.

"Our newly launched, comprehensive product suite of Mappls Gadgets, paired with our free Mappls App, help users get peace of mind with relation to the safety of their loved ones and their vehicles, wherever they may be, through live and historical monitoring of the GPS location, movement and video of the vehicle," Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia, said in a statement.

Mappls GPS Vehicle Trackers offer users the real-time location of assets or vehicles, geofencing alerts, overspeeding and undue stoppage alarms, daily distance travelled and trip replay, ignition on/off alerts, and driving behaviour, among many other features.

Moreover, the Dash Cameras offers comprehensive and personalised safety, tracking, telematics and surveillance system that provides real-time video visibility and insight into vehicle performance and challenging road situations.

The In-Dash Navitainment System comes integrated into the dashboard, offering features such as steering wheel control, video output capability to replicate head unit media stream on rear seat monitors, and Rear View AHD Camera support for a seamless driving experience.

The products also come equipped with Android-based OS and compatibility with both CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing the driver to stay connected while on the go, said the company.

The company also developed Smart Helmet Kits - Navisor and Navaudio for two-wheeler riders.

When combined with the Mappls Super App, Navisor and Navaudio, help users transform their existing helmet into a smart one through hands-free visual LED cues and audio navigation, which help the rider keep their eyes on the road and make their rides safe and hassle-free, the company mentioned.