Headlines

Longest Bollywood film ever made was 4 hours long, had 33 heroes, but was a massive flop, ended careers of a dozen stars

Orry is 'kind of offended' on reel remixing viral question 'karta kya hai Orry' with Main Hoon Na's Gori Gori

Google will delete contacts, photos, files and more data of thousands of users, check if you are in the list

Salman Khan receives death threat days after Lawrence Bishnoi's attack on Gippy Grewal's house, police review security

Cyclone Michaung: Likely to form over Bay of Bengal in next 48 hours, IMD alerts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Longest Bollywood film ever made was 4 hours long, had 33 heroes, but was a massive flop, ended careers of a dozen stars

Orry is 'kind of offended' on reel remixing viral question 'karta kya hai Orry' with Main Hoon Na's Gori Gori

Google will delete contacts, photos, files and more data of thousands of users, check if you are in the list

Top 10 Bollywood celebrities who never graduated

Winter Wonders: 8 nutritious fruits from India to enjoy this season

Vicky Kaushal films ranked best to worst

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Longest Bollywood film ever made was 4 hours long, had 33 heroes, but was a massive flop, ended careers of a dozen stars

Meet actress who dated India cricketer, never got married, is a single mother, worked only in flop films, now works as..

Orry is 'kind of offended' on reel remixing viral question 'karta kya hai Orry' with Main Hoon Na's Gori Gori

HomeTechnology

Technology

Google will delete contacts, photos, files and more data of thousands of users, check if you are in the list

“December 1, 2023, is the earliest a Google Account will be deleted due to this policy,” it added. This policy only applies to users’ personal Google Account.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Google will delete contacts, photos, files and other data along with your account this week if it has been inactive for two years. To whom this may come as a surprise, the tech giant announced the policy to purge the content in inactive accounts within Google Workspace in May. The data will be deleted from Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet and Calendar.

Starting December 1, the company will begin deleting such accounts. “Google products reserve the right to delete your data when your account has not been used within that product for a 2-year period,” the company said in its Inactive Google Account Policy.

“December 1, 2023, is the earliest a Google Account will be deleted due to this policy,” it added. This policy only applies to users’ personal Google Account.

The company said, “this policy doesn’t apply to any Google Account that was set up for you through your work, school, or other organisation”. Google when announced the policy, explained that if an account hasn’t been used for an extended period of time, it is more likely to be compromised.

“This is because forgotten or unattended accounts often rely on old or re-used passwords that may have been compromised, haven’t had two-factor authentication set up, and receive fewer security checks by the user,” it added. In August, the tech giant sent emails to its billions of users, saying the company updating the inactivity period for a Google Account to two years across all its products and services.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Bigg Boss contestant used to sell milk, newspapers to support family, now owns restaurant, is worth Rs…

Earthquakes strike Pakistan, Tibet, New Guinea in early hours of Tuesday

The Bull: Major details about Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's film revealed

CAA rules to be framed by March 30, 2024: Union Minister

Rajasthan bus accident: 33 passengers injured as bus overturns in Pratapgarh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE