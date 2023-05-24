Apple messaging service back again after facing global outage

Apple

Apple iPhone users were not able to send or receive iMessages due to a partial outage that affected many users around the globe. After the outage that lasted more than an hour, the iMessage is not back again. As per the company's support page, iMessage is fully operational again after experiencing some issues on Tuesday.

Previously, the page said, "users may have been unable to send or download attachments in iMessage". The outage had occurred between 9:20 p.m. to 11:50 p.m., and some users were affected. According to Downdetector, users were having issues sending and receiving messages.

However, the cause behind this partial outage is unknown.

According to the company's support page, some users also experienced issues with Apple's Photos app and iWork for iCloud. These issues also appear to have been resolved.

Last week, the Apple App Store suffered a brief outage that affected thousands of users globally. Along with the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iTunes Store and Mac App Store were also part of the outage, which were later resolved.

Last year, Apple Music, mobile App Store and Podcasts resumed services after facing outages for two consecutive days.

Apple's system status page said that the issues with Apple Music, Podcasts, Books, and the App Store have been resolved, almost two hours after they began affecting some users. (with inputs from IANS)