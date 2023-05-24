Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple messaging service back again after facing global outage

Last week, the Apple App Store suffered a brief outage that affected thousands of users globally.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

Apple messaging service back again after facing global outage
Apple

Apple iPhone users were not able to send or receive iMessages due to a partial outage that affected many users around the globe. After the outage that lasted more than an hour, the iMessage is not back again. As per the company's support page, iMessage is fully operational again after experiencing some issues on Tuesday.

Previously, the page said, "users may have been unable to send or download attachments in iMessage". The outage had occurred between 9:20 p.m. to 11:50 p.m., and some users were affected. According to Downdetector, users were having issues sending and receiving messages.

However, the cause behind this partial outage is unknown.

According to the company's support page, some users also experienced issues with Apple's Photos app and iWork for iCloud. These issues also appear to have been resolved.

Last week, the Apple App Store suffered a brief outage that affected thousands of users globally. Along with the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iTunes Store and Mac App Store were also part of the outage, which were later resolved.

Last year, Apple Music, mobile App Store and Podcasts resumed services after facing outages for two consecutive days.

Apple's system status page said that the issues with Apple Music, Podcasts, Books, and the App Store have been resolved, almost two hours after they began affecting some users. (with inputs from IANS)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Queenmaker, The Good Bad Mother, Doctor Cha, latest Korean dramas streaming on Netflix
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Uma Harathi N, IIT Hyderabad B.Tech graduate who topped UPSC 2022 exam with AIR 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.