Sania Mirza’s new Instagram post goes viral amid rumours of divorce with Shoaib Malik, fans ask her to clear the air

Reports claim that the popular sports celebrity couple Sani Mirza and Shoaib Malik have parted ways after 12 years of marriage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 08:51 PM IST

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce rumours | File Photo

Tennis star Sania Mirza is in the news regarding unconfirmed reports of divorce with husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple got married back in 2010 and have a son Izhaan Mirza Malik, who was born in 2018. Recent news reports claim that the popular sports celebrity couple has parted ways after 12 years of marriage. However, both Sania and Shoaib have remained mum on the subject till now.

With the divorce rumours breaking the hearts of the couple’s fans, people are desperately awaiting any comments or official confirmation by Sania or Shoaib. While choosing not to say anything on the ‘divorce’, Sania took to Instagram to post an image of her in fitness clothes walking amid palm trees. She was careful not to give anything away with the caption of the post, only putting up two palm tree emojis. 

However, that did not stop the fans from making the conversation about the divorce rumours. Many commented on the post telling how heart-broken they were from the news and told Sania to come out and reject the rumours. The same request, to clear the air, was repeatedly seen and dominated the close to 1500 comments on the post. Over 171,000 people have also liked the post from Sania.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

35-year-old Sania Mirza, who has won six Grand Slam titles for India, announced back in January 2022 that she would retire from tennis at the end of this season. As per latest reports in Pakistan media, Sania and Shoaib are living apart and co-parenting their son. Reports claim that the reason for the split was Shoaib allegedly cheating on Sania. 

An Instagram post by Sania about “hardest days” had fuelled the rumours of a split. With a photo where she was playing with her son, the Indian tennis star wrote, "The moments that get me through the hardest days @izhaan.mirzamalik." 

Another trigger for the speculation was Sania not sharing the family pics from son Izhaan’s recent birthday which were shared by Shoaib on social media. Shoaib’s post revealed that he was not living with his son and not “meeting everyday”. 

"When you were born, we became more humble and life meant something special to us. We may not be together and meeting everyday but Baba is always thinking about you and your smile every single second. May Allah give you everything you ask for @izhaan.mirzamalik. Baba & Mama love you," the Pakistan cricketer had captioned the Instagram post.

READ | Who is Ayesha Omar? Pakistani model's name pops out amid Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik breakup

