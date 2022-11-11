Who is Ayesha Omar? Pakistani model name pops out amid Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik breakup

Reports suggest that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have parted ways and only paperwork needs to be done to confirm their divorce.

Amidst ongoing reports on Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce, Pakistani model and actress Ayesha Omar's name has popped out. Reports suggest that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have parted ways and only paperwork needs to be done to confirm their divorce.

Amidst this, fans are wondering about Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik divorce reason.

According to some reports, Pakistani model Ayesha Omar name has come out for the reason behind star couple breakup.

For the unversed, Shoaib Malik did a bol photoshoot in 2021 with Ayesha Omar. In fact, Malik in an interview praised Ayesha saying she helped him quite a lot in their bold photoshoot.