Who is Ayesha Omar? Pakistani model name pops out amid Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik breakup

Amidst ongoing reports on Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce, Pakistani model and actress Ayesha Omar's name has popped out. Reports suggest that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have parted ways and only paperwork needs to be done to confirm their divorce.
Amidst this, fans are wondering about Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik divorce reason.
According to some reports, Pakistani model Ayesha Omar name has come out for the reason behind star couple breakup.
For the unversed, Shoaib Malik did a bol photoshoot in 2021 with Ayesha Omar. In fact, Malik in an interview praised Ayesha saying she helped him quite a lot in their bold photoshoot.
1. Who is Ayesha Omar?
Ayesha Omar is a Pakistani actress and YouTuber. She is also considered as a style icon in her home country, Omar is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses of Pakistan.
2. Is Ayesha Omar close friend of Shoaib Malik?
Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik collaborated for a bold photoshoot over a year ago.
3. Bold photoshoot with Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Omar appeared in a bold photoshoot in 2021. Later, in an interview, Malik commended her and revealed that she helped him a lot during their session.
4. Highest paid Pakistani actress
According to multiple sources, Ayesha is one of Pakistan's highest-paid actresses.
5. Acting and music career
She made her film debut in the lead role with successful romantic-comedy Karachi Se Lahore in 2015, followed by supporting characters in war film Yalghaar (2017) and the drama Kaaf Kangana (2019).
In 2012, Omar released two albums "Chalte Chalte" and "Khamoshi" for which she won the Lux Style Award for Best Album, and in 2013 she released her third album "Gimme Gimme".
6. Great Host and YouTuber
Ayesha Omer is a great host as she hosted the morning shows ‘Yeh Waqt Hai Mera’ aired on CNBC Pakistan, and others. Also, she launched her YouTube channel where she uploads good content.
7. Honored
Ayesha Omer was honored with Tamgha-e-Fakhr-e-Pakistan by the Warsi International Organization in the year 2019.