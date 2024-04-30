Meet Indian genius brothers who became country’s youngest CEOs, app developers at ages of 10 and 12; now working at...

Kids are worried about marks and their studies in school. But, there are some extraordinary kids who became India’s youngest co-founders and CEOs of a company while studying in classes 6 and 8 only.

We are talking about two genius brothers - Shravan and Sanjay Kumaran who became the youngest app developers and got showcased in the 30 under 30 list.

At the ages of 10 and 12, Shravan and Sanjay founded their company GoDimensions in 2011 from their home in Chennai. Sanjay served as CEO while Shravan was the President. In just a few years, the brothers built seven mobile apps that became famous in over 50 countries and were used by thousands of users.

Their massive dedication for programming in childhood was fueled by their father Kumaran Surendran. They learnt from him and began working on computers from childhood, and began making PPTs by age four.

The first app developed by Kumaran brothers was Catch Me Cop, a gaming app inspired by the famous childhood game in India ‘chor-police’. Other apps designed by them include a child education app -Alphabet Board and Colour Palette, an emergency service app- Emergency Booth, the Prayer App and a gaming app - Superhero and Car Racing. They have also developed 150 test apps.

Later, the two genius brothers earned their computer science degrees from Texas A&M University in the US. Shravan currently works as a Software Developer for Salesforce in San Francisco, while Sanjay is a Software Engineer intern at Microsoft, as per their LinkedIn profiles.