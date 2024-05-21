Twitter
'He claims that he has...': Congress President Kharge calls out PM Modi's rhetoric

'He claims that he has...': Congress President Kharge calls out PM Modi's rhetoric







'He claims that he has...': Congress President Kharge calls out PM Modi's rhetoric

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged PM Modi's intentions are not clean as he is giving daily ''hate speeches'' with Hindu-Muslim rhetoric during the poll campaign.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 21, 2024, 01:50 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi should walk the talk and quit public life for indulging in Hindu-Muslim rhetoric every day and ''fostering hatred'' in society, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said. In an interview with PTI, Kharge alleged PM Modi's intentions are not clean as he is giving daily ''hate speeches'' with Hindu-Muslim rhetoric during the poll campaign.

    Noting that the PM talks about ''taking away buffaloes'' and ''giving 15 percent budget to Muslims'', Kharge said, ''By saying such things, he is himself creating division in society''.

    ''On the other hand, he claims that he has no right to be in public life if he talks Hindu-Muslim. As you talk such things every day, you should quit public life,'' the Congress president said.

    Urging Modi to see his own record of speeches on Hindu-Muslim, the Congress president said on this too, ''he is speaking a lie''.

    ''At least, he should stick to what he has said. He does not even accept his mistake and apologise. On one hand, he says such things, while on the other hand, he says he will not be fit to be in public life if he talks Hindu-Muslim,'' he noted.

    Modi had earlier told a TV channel that he has no right to be in public life if he does Hindu-Muslim.

    In an interview with PTI videos recently, Modi said he has never uttered a word against minorities, and the BJP has "not just today but never" acted against them. He, however, made it clear that he is not ready to accept anyone as ''special citizens''.

    Modi also accused Congress of constantly violating the secular spirit of the Constitution and claimed that his campaign speeches are aimed at exposing the opposition parties' bid to appease minorities with vote bank politics.

    ''I have not spoken a word against minorities. I am only talking against the vote bank politics of Congress. Congress is working against the Constitution, that's what I have been saying,'' Modi had said.

    However, Kharge claimed that the prime minister is giving hate speeches to polarise society.

    ''While he talks of taking everyone along, but to divide votes, he continues to give hate speeches. Did he ever condemn those who spoke against the Constitution or Muslims or on instances of crimes against women and urinating on tribals? Did he ever speak against them? ''He is spending crores on electioneering. His intentions are not clean as he gives Hindu-Muslim hate speeches to create division in society and spread hatred. That is why our leader Rahul Gandhi has said that he will set up 'Mohabbat ki dukaan','' he asserted.

    Asked if the time has come to end the politics of hate and vendetta, the Congress leader said in a democracy it is the BJP that is spreading hatred while we in the Congress are setting up 'mohabbat ki dukaan' while being inclusive and taking everyone along.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

    READ | ICC seeks arrest warrants against Israel PM Netanyahu, Hamas chief Sinwar, US President Biden says..

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
