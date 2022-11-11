Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorced due to THIS reason, reveals close friend

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Malik are calling off their marriage. And now, the rumours seem to be confirmed that they are officially divorced.

According to friends close to the couple, they have already decided to stay apart and only the formalities and paperwork are left. Currently, Sania is in Dubai and Shoaib is in Pakistan working for A Sports as an expert. A recent cryptic post by Sania sparked the separation rumours.

Sania's Instagram updates and stories of late gave birth to the rumours of them separating. She posted a photo with her son and wrote about 'tough days'. It is also to be noted that Malik's photos are no more to be seen on her Instagram these days.

Some media platforms have now brought another angle to the divorce rumours. Reports cite that the main reason behind Malik and Mirza's a Pakistani model named Ayesha Omar. She is the same model with him Malik had done a bold photoshoot with.

After the bold photoshoot, Malik was questioned on Pakistani TV channel on what was the reaction of his wife Sania on that photoshoot to which he did not give a concrete reply. The rumours are afloat that Sania has now caught Malik cheating on her for Ayesha.

However, there is no possible confirmation to the same as Sania has now gone mum on the matter totally. It seems both Sania and Malik are now waiting for the right time to speak up on the matter.

Concurrently, another report quoted from a team member of Shoaib Malik’s management department says that the divorce is on. “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated,” said reports quoting a person who was part of Malik’s management team in Pakistan.

Earlier, Sania had posted a cryptic Instagram post where she wrote: “The moments that get me through the hardest days.”

For the unversed, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got hitched in a star-studded wedding in April 2010. The couple recently celebrated their son's birthday in Dubai. Malik shared the pictures on social media. With their divorce, Sania and Shoaib's marriage relationship of 12 years has come to an end.

