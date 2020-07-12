Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A: Live streaming, NAP v MIL Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Napoli faces AC Milan in a much-awaited clash in the Serie A tonight.

When and where to watch Napoli vs AC Milan

Where and when is the Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A match being played?

The Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A match will be played on July 12, 2019, at San Paolo Stadium.

What time does the Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A match begin?

The Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A match will begin at 01:45 AM IST.

Where to watch Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A live in India (TV channels)?

The Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A live match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD in India.

How and where to watch online Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A live streaming?

The Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A final live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.



Napoli vs AC Milan: Predicted Starting XIs

AC Milan: Donnarumma (GK), Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Saelemaekers, Kessie, Bennacer, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu, Ibrahimovic

Napoli: Meret (GK), Rui, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Lorenzo, Zielinski, Demme, Ruiz, Insigne, Mertens, Callejon





DREAM11: Donnarumma, Koulibaly, Rui, Lorenzo, Ruiz, Zielinski, Bonaventura, Callejon, Calhanoglu, Ibrahimovic, Mertens