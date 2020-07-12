Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A: Live streaming, NAP v MIL Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

NAP vs MIL Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Napoli vs AC Milan Dream11 Team Player List, NAP Dream11 Team Player List, MIL Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Napoli vs AC Milan Head to Head.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 12, 2020, 03:45 PM IST

Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A: Live streaming, NAP v MIL Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Napoli faces AC Milan in a much-awaited clash in the Serie A tonight.

 

When and where to watch Napoli vs AC Milan

Where and when is the Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A match being played?

The Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A match will be played on July 12, 2019, at San Paolo Stadium.

 

What time does the Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A match begin?

The Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A match will begin at 01:45 AM IST. 

 

Where to watch Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A live in India (TV channels)?

The Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A live match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD in India.

 

How and where to watch online Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A live streaming?

The Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A final live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.
 

Napoli vs AC Milan: Predicted Starting XIs 

AC Milan: Donnarumma (GK), Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Saelemaekers, Kessie, Bennacer, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu, Ibrahimovic

Napoli: Meret (GK), Rui, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Lorenzo, Zielinski, Demme, Ruiz, Insigne, Mertens, Callejon

 

DREAM11: Donnarumma, Koulibaly, Rui, Lorenzo, Ruiz, Zielinski, Bonaventura, Callejon, Calhanoglu, Ibrahimovic, Mertens

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.