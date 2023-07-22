Headlines

Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Virat Kohli's manager who is relative of this Indian cricketer

kohli's relationship with Bunty Sajdeh's Cornerstone has helped him secure brand endorsements from businesses including Puma, MRF, Tissot, Pepsi, Colgate, Samsonite, Valvoline, Audi, and PNB.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain is one of the richest cricketers in the world with a reputed net worth of Rs 1,050 crore. The majority of his wealth is derived from big endorsement deals and his social media presence. Bunty Sajdeh, the man behind Kohli's success, and owner of Cornerstone talent management firm gets a lot of credit. 

In India, Bunty Sajdeh has gained fame as a recognized figure among both Bollywood stars and sports professionals. He has worked with celebrities like Virat Kohli and numerous well-known Bollywood stars thanks to his extraordinary talent management abilities, solidifying his position as a strong force in the entertainment business.

Virat Kohli's massive contract with sportswear manufacturer Puma was arranged by Bunty Sajdeh. Over the past ten years, Kohli's relationship with Cornerstone has also helped him secure brand endorsements from businesses including MRF, Tissot, Pepsi, Colgate, Samsonite, Valvoline, Audi, and PNB.

About Bunty Sajdeh:
Bunty came from a modest background, he first attended Campion School in Mumbai before going on to Bond University in Australia and then to HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai for his higher education.

His career began as a talent acquisition advisor at Percept Entertainment, where he later established his feet before thriving as the head of entertainment at Globosport. But when he started Cornerstone, it was his unwavering love of athletics that really gave him his big break in the talent management industry.

The entertainment sector rapidly felt the effects of Bunty's work. He collaborated with Bollywood director Karan Johar to establish the Dharma Cornerstone Agency in December 2020. 

How is Bunty Sajdeh related to cricketer Rohit Sharma?
Bunty Sajdeh's family connections further boosted his impact, which spanned both the cricket pitch and Bollywood. Ritika Sajdeh, his sister, has worked as a sports manager for Cornerstone since joining the company, successfully managing the careers of cricketers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Ritika eventually wed Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, making Bunty the famous cricketer's brother-in-law. 

Bunty Sajdeh was originally Sohail Khan's brother-in-law, hence he is also connected to Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

In addition to Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Sania Mirza are handled by Bunty Sajdeh's organization Cornerstone. According to Zee News, Bunty has a net worth of Rs 50 crores. 

Bunty Sajdeh’s rumoured girlfriends:
He was said to be dating Sonakshi Sinha of Bollywood, although neither she nor the late Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty have ever acknowledged their relationship. 

