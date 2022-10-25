French Open 2022 badminton: When and where to watch Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth- Live streaming, others in action

File Photo

Following the Denmark Open, the BWF tour resumes with the French Open, which begins on Tuesday, October 25th. This year's competition will be the 18th on the BWF tour. Top players such as World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen, Akane Yamugachi, and Tai Tzu Ying are expected to compete in the Super 750 competition. Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, and Saina Nehwal will all compete in the competition.

France Open 2022 Schedule

1st round– October 25, 26

2nd round– October 27

Quarter-final– October 28

Semi-final– October 29

Final – October 30

Indians in action:

Lakshya Sen, India's No. 1 singles player, is the country's top ranked participant in this competition. In addition to him, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, and Sameer Verma will compete in the Men's Singles. Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal, the World No.7 PV, is the lone Indian participant in the Women's Singles. Sindhu will not compete in the competition since she is recovering from an ankle injury.

Men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the only seeded players from India as they are the seventh seed in the tournament. MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila are the only other Indians who will be in action in the Men’s Doubles. Women’s duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will also play in this tournament. In the Mixed Doubles, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto are the only pair from the country.

Men’s Singles

In the men's singles, HS Prannoy is in the third quarter of the draw and will begin his campaign in the first round against Malaysia's Liew Daren. Prannoy enters the competition after losing in the second round of the Denmark Open to Lakshya Sen. Chou Tien-chen, the fourth seed in Prannoy's quarter, is the only seeded player in his round, and Prannoy will almost certainly face him in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen and Srikanth Kidambi will unfortunately face each other in the opening round of the tournament. Both the players, who are currently the top two Indians in the men’s singles in the rankings are pitted against each other in the first round. The other Indian in this quarter is Sameer Verma. He begins his campaign by facing sixth seed Anthony Ginting in the first round.

Women’s Singles

Saina Nehwal will be the lone Indian woman competing in the Women's Singles at the French Open. In the first round, Saina Nehwal will face Germany's Yvonne Li, and if she advances to the second round, she will most likely face a challenge from seventh seed Pornpawee Chochuwong.

How do I watch the live streaming of French Open 2022?

French Open 2022 will be telecasted on the VOOT Select app and website.

READ| 'Usko team mai...': Isha Negi replies to fan who wanted to see Rishabh Pant on her YouTube channel