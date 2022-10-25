'Usko team mai...': Isha Negi replies to fan who wanted to see Rishabh Pant on her YouTube channel

Source: Twitter

Rishabh Pant is enduring one of the lowest phases of his career, with him facing a spell on the sidelines, as Dinesh Karthik has been preferred by Rohit Sharma behind the stumps. Whereas, some major off-field issues have also chased him around.

The 24-year-old has often been mocked on social media due to her spat with Urvashi Rautela. Pant's girlfriend, Isha Negi however recently gave a befitting reply to a troll who wanted to see Pant make an appearance on her YouTube channel.

It so happened that Negi recently started her YouTube channel and asked her fans for some suggestions for her next video.

"First YouTube video out on my Channel. Watch now & drop down ideas for next video on the comment section," wrote Isha while sharing a video on her Instagram. In no time fans flooded her comments section, while one of the fans expressed his wish to see Pant making an appearance on her channel.

"We want Rishabh Pant on your YouTube channel," commented the fan. Isha Negi also took notice of the same and utilised the opportunity to silence the trolls.

"@saurabhkry08 ye main kar leti hu, Usko team mai focus karne dete hai," she replied, giving a befitting response.

Pant will be hoping to get a game against the Netherlands, with India reports claiming that India could rest Hardik Pandya against the Dutch opponents.