Sports

'Far from reality': Sara Tendulkar talks about deepfake photos of her on social media

She also talked about the social media activity being done by accounts impersonating her, saying she does not have an account on X.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

Sara Tendulkar often grabbed attention due to her style and presence at some of Team India's matches. Daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Sara recently made headlines when her deepfake photo with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill went viral on social. 

The duo are often talked about on social media for their reported relationship. Although they have responded to such rumours. But now, Sara has expressed graved concerns about the issue, saying deepfakes have become a nuisance for people in the world of the internet, leaving not just the common people but the celebrities worried.

She also talked about the social media activity being done by accounts impersonating her on X (formerly Twitter), saying she does not have an account on X. Deepfake has become the talk of the town since Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandana's edited videos surfaced on the internet recently and created a huge storm.

In her Instagram story, Sara wrote, "Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality."

"A few accounts on X (formerly Twitter) have obviously been created with an intent to impersonate me and mislead people. I do not have an account on X, and I hope X looks into such accounts and suspends them," she added. "Entertainment should never come at the expense of the truth. Let's encourage communication that's based in trust and reality," she concluded.

 

 

