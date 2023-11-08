Headlines

This superstar returned money to distributors after his movie flopped badly, 20 years later same film became hit in...

Delhi air pollution: Air quality drops to 'severe' again, farm fires major contributor

After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif deepfake posts, Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill’s morphed image goes viral

Delhi Air Pollution: Entry of app-based taxis from other states banned, odd-even scheme deferred

ENG vs NED: Chris Woakes informs on-field umpire of faulty helmet to avoid timed out dismissal, pic goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This superstar returned money to distributors after his movie flopped badly, 20 years later same film became hit in...

After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif deepfake posts, Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill’s morphed image goes viral

ENG vs NED: Chris Woakes informs on-field umpire of faulty helmet to avoid timed out dismissal, pic goes viral

9 Drinks for weight loss that also boost metabolism

10 winter hair care tips for healthy scalp

8 Herbs to reduce gas or bloating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Bigg Boss17: From Vicky Jain To Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya's fights in the house are getting worse

Delhi air pollution: Is Odd-even scheme cancelled? Supreme court calls it 'mere optics'

This superstar returned money to distributors after his movie flopped badly, 20 years later same film became hit in...

Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3's run time increased four days before release, netizens react

Pankaj Tripathi seemingly forgets on Instagram live session, apologies to intrigued fans: 'Yeh meri aadat hai...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif deepfake posts, Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill’s morphed image goes viral

Sara can be seen hugging the batsman as they strike a happy smile for the camera in the shot.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 07:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar's reported romance frequently creates a lot of talk on social media. While the two have never responded to such rumors, people are typically enamored with them due to their public and social media presence. In the most recent example, the two are once again making headlines, but this time for pretty alarming reasons. Recently, rumors of deepfake photos of Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif surfaced on the internet; the most recent victims are Shubman and Sara.

A picture of Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar has lately gone viral on the internet. Sara can be seen hugging the batsman as they strike a happy smile for the camera in the shot.

Fans initially wondered if the two had made it official, but several other online users quickly realized that it was a photoshopped shot. Notably, Sara Tendulkar is pictured alongside her brother Arjun Tendulkar in the original photograph.

Rashmika Mandanna was initially targeted with an altered image.  

The actress expressed her disappointment through an Instagram story, part of her story read, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

A screenshot of Katrina Kaif's renowned towel battle sequence from her upcoming film, Tiger 3, was photoshopped and widely distributed on social media following Rashmika. According to India Today, Kat can be seen covered in a towel in the original image. The actress is dressed differently in the modified image.

This incident prompted the Union IT Ministry to launch a probe and ensure that they are reported within time. "The Narendra Modi-led government is committed to ensuring the Safety and Trust of all DigitalNagriks using the Internet. Under the IT rules notified in April, 2023 - it is a legal obligation for platforms to ensure no misinformation is posted by any user.

It should be ensured that when reported by any user or govt, misinformation is removed in 36 hours; If platforms do not comply with this, rule 7 will apply and platforms can be taken to court by aggrieved person under provisions of IPC; Deep fakes are latest and even more dangerous and damaging form of misinformation and needs to be dealt with by platforms", tweeted the IT minister. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ENG vs NED: Chris Woakes informs on-field umpire of faulty helmet to avoid timed out dismissal, pic goes viral

This superstar returned money to distributors after his movie flopped badly, 20 years later same film became hit in...

Delhi air pollution: Air quality drops to 'severe' again, farm fires major contributor

Amazon Sale: Secure your savings with safe lockers, up to 60% off

World Cup 2023: India, South Africa secure semi-final spots, know qualification scenario for other teams

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE