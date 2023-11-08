After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif deepfake posts, Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill’s morphed image goes viral

Sara can be seen hugging the batsman as they strike a happy smile for the camera in the shot.

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar's reported romance frequently creates a lot of talk on social media. While the two have never responded to such rumors, people are typically enamored with them due to their public and social media presence. In the most recent example, the two are once again making headlines, but this time for pretty alarming reasons. Recently, rumors of deepfake photos of Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif surfaced on the internet; the most recent victims are Shubman and Sara.

A picture of Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar has lately gone viral on the internet. Sara can be seen hugging the batsman as they strike a happy smile for the camera in the shot.

Fans initially wondered if the two had made it official, but several other online users quickly realized that it was a photoshopped shot. Notably, Sara Tendulkar is pictured alongside her brother Arjun Tendulkar in the original photograph.

Rashmika Mandanna was initially targeted with an altered image.

The actress expressed her disappointment through an Instagram story, part of her story read, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

A screenshot of Katrina Kaif's renowned towel battle sequence from her upcoming film, Tiger 3, was photoshopped and widely distributed on social media following Rashmika. According to India Today, Kat can be seen covered in a towel in the original image. The actress is dressed differently in the modified image.

This incident prompted the Union IT Ministry to launch a probe and ensure that they are reported within time. "The Narendra Modi-led government is committed to ensuring the Safety and Trust of all DigitalNagriks using the Internet. Under the IT rules notified in April, 2023 - it is a legal obligation for platforms to ensure no misinformation is posted by any user.

It should be ensured that when reported by any user or govt, misinformation is removed in 36 hours; If platforms do not comply with this, rule 7 will apply and platforms can be taken to court by aggrieved person under provisions of IPC; Deep fakes are latest and even more dangerous and damaging form of misinformation and needs to be dealt with by platforms", tweeted the IT minister.