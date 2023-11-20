Meet man who worked with Virat Kohli for over 10 years, managed brand value, got him Rs 100 crore deal

He is known to be a close friend of Virat Kohli and was often by his side at major cricket events.

A day after India's loss in the World Cup 2023 final on Sunday against Australia, a long-term partnership between Indian batter Virat Kohli and his manager, Bunty Sajdeh, reportedly came to an end. However, the reason behind the split remains unknown.

According to reports, Kohli is planning to establish his own company. Sajdeh is the CEO and founder of the talent management company Cornerstone. Kohli joined Cornerstone more than a decade back. Since then, the former India skipper has been with the company. But who is Bunty Sajdeh?

Sajdeh is a well-known figure celebrated not only among sports personalities but also among Bollywood celebrities. More than a manager, Bunty is known to be a close friend of Kohli and was often by his side at major cricket events.

Bunty completed his schooling in Mumbai. He pursued his higher studies at Bond University in Australia and at HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. He began his professional journey as a talent acquisition advisor at Percept Entertainment.

The duo signed lucrative deals with top companies, including the Rs 100-crore signup with Puma. In 2020, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions partnered with Cornerstone, forming Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). However, the cricketer's association with Cornerstone remained independent of the joint venture. Bunty also has family connections in Team India. His sister is the wife of a star Indian cricketer. She also joined Cornerstone and used to work as a sports manager.

READ | Meet man who worked as civil servant for 25 years, resigned as IAS to become...