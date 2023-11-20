Headlines

Meet man who worked as civil servant for 25 years, resigned as IAS to become...

As an IAS, he undertook a number of reforms in digital governance, education, tourism and sports management.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

The UPSC civil services exam is surely one of the toughest exams in India. It takes a lot of hard work, the right strategy, and consistency to crack this high-profile exam. Every year, around 8-10 lakh UPSC aspirants apply for the UPSC CSE, but around 10,000 could clear the first stage of the exam i.e. prelims. In the final stage, around 1,000 aspirants are selected to become IAS, IPS, IFS and other civil services.

However, there are many IAS and IPS officers who have resigned from their jobs after serving for some years. One such person is Vivek Atray, who is an ex-IAS officer. He quit his prestigious IAS job after serving for around 25 years. He was a Haryana cadre IAS officer who took VRS in 2017.

As an IAS, Atray undertook a number of reforms in digital governance, education, tourism and sports management. He was directly involved with the development of the Chandigarh IT Park as Director IT.

After his graduation from the NIT, Kurukshetra in engineering, he joined the Haryana Civil Service (HCS). Atray was promoted to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 2010, Later, he was allocated to the 2004 batch of IAS. His father also worked as an officer in the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Atray is now one of India’s most renowned motivational speakers. He is also an author, columnist, visiting professor and mentor. He speaks all over India and abroad on topics such as emotional intelligence, leadership, people skills and behavioural issues.

He has been a speaker at TEDx talks several times. Atray is quite active on social media wherein he often shares pictures from life. He has 13.1K followers on Instagram.

