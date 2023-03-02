‘Cristiano Ronaldo had sex with me’: Venezuelan influencer makes bold claim, Al Nassr player responds

Cristiano Ronaldo with Venezuelan blogger (Photo - Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo, football legend who recently made a hasty exit from Manchester United football club to Al Nassr, has now landed in yet another controversy. This time, it involves a Venezuelan model and influencer with claims of sexual relations between them.

Former Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo responded to the claims of Venezuelan influencer blogger Georgilaya, who has alleged that Ronaldo sent her a text inviting her to his room after she posed with the football star for selfies.

The Venezuelan influencer wrote on Instagram, “When I read the message, I thought that if I went there we would just talk, get to know each other better, maybe I could get some more photos.” She further said, “I didn't think that, in that situation, there would be sex. The fact is, it happened.”

According to The Sun, the blogger wrote on social media, “It consented on my part, but despite that, I felt manipulated, by the fame and power of Cristiano Ronaldo.” Soon, Ronaldo himself came out to address the claims of sexual relations between him and Georgilaya around one year back.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is a father of five and is currently living with his children and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, came out to vehemently deny the allegations of sexual relations between him and the Venezuelan influencer.

Ronaldo’s spokesperson addressed the press and said, “This is completely false and defamatory.” The model further claimed that the incident took place on March 25 in 2022, when Ronaldo was still playing for the club Manchester United.

She said further said that she was so tormented by the fact that she “cheated on her husband with Ronaldo” that it almost drove her to the brink of divorce.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently had a very public and controversial exit from Manchester United and was bought out by Saudi league team Al Nassr in a record-breaking deal.

