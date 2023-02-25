Cristiano Ronaldo demands whopping amount for his luxury mansion after moving to Saudi: Report

File Photo

Cristiano Ronaldo sent shockwaves through the football world last year when he signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr. After departing Manchester United, the iconic footballer found a new home in the Middle East, relocating to Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo had enjoyed a long and illustrious career in Europe, representing Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

Ronaldo, the Al Nassr captain, has recently put his European mansion up for sale after his move to Saudi Arabia. According to The Sun, the luxurious abode is being offered for a staggering 5.5 million pounds (approximately Rs 55 crore). The mansion boasts a swimming pool, guest house, cinema room, and tennis courts, making it the perfect retreat for the discerning buyer.

With a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo will remain in Asia for the foreseeable future. By the time his contract with the Saudi Arabian club expires, Ronaldo will be over 40 years old, leaving many to wonder if he will return to Europe to continue his illustrious career or hang up his boots for good. It will be an intriguing situation to follow as the years progress.

Ronaldo is reportedly earning an astonishing €200 million during his time with the Asian club, setting a new record and making him the highest-paid footballer in the world once again.

Cristiano Ronaldo is living in Saudi Arabia with his partner and children. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has enjoyed immense success on the field, and recently scored four goals against Al Wehda Football Club. Al Nassr won the match 4-0, with Ronaldo being the sole goal-scorer for his team

Al Nassr will take to the pitch against Damac on Saturday (February 25). With 12 wins from 17 matches, Al Nassr are in second place in the Saudi Pro League standings. Al Ittihad also have the same number of wins and occupy the top spot. Damac, Al Nassr's next opponent, are in seventh place with five wins from 17 matches. As Al Nassr look to extend their impressive run of form, they will be hoping to capitalize on Damac's struggles and secure a crucial three points.

