'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle entertains Chinnaswamy crowd with spellbinding dance moves on Kannada song - Watch

The 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle has already arrived in India in anticipation of the upcoming IPL 2023. With the two-month long tournament still a month away from its start, the West Indies cricketer is currently competing in the Kannada Chalanachitra Cup 2023. Representing Kiccha Sudeep's Hoysala Eagles, the Jamaican player is looking to make a statement in the tournament.

Known for his on-field prowess and hard-hitting style, the 43-year-old Chris Gayle has consistently captivated spectators with his power and entertainment. One such moment of brilliance was seen during the match between Suresh Raina's Ganga Warriors and the Hoysala Eagles.

The West Indian cricketer stationed near the boundary ropes during the KCC match on Friday (24 February) was spotted boogying to a Kannada song, "Chuttu Chuttu". The video of the incident has since gone viral on the internet.

Watch:

The West Indian cricketer has decided to forgo the IPL 2023 Player Auctions and will be making a fresh start in the upcoming season. He is ready to take the field with a new outlook and a renewed vigor.

Talking about the match, Chris Gayle's remarkable 59 off 23 balls enabled Kiccha Sudeep's team to triumph in their inaugural game of the tournament. The KCC 2023 tournament commenced on February 24th, 2023, featuring former cricketers and renowned Kannada stars. The competition is being played with six teams, split into two groups, Group A and Group B.

