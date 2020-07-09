Headlines

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Live streaming, BOU v TOT Dream11, time & where to watch

BOU vs TOT Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Player List, BOU Dream11 Team Player List, TOT Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Head to Head.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 09, 2020, 08:11 PM IST

Relegation-threatened Bournemouth welcome Tottenham Hotspur.

Eddie Howe's side remains only one point from safety but has lost each of their last five league games heading into this contest against a Spurs side chasing European qualification next season.

 

When and where to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Where and when is the Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match being played?

The Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will be played on July 9, 2020, at Vitality Stadium.

 

What time does the Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match begin?

The Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will begin at 10:30 PM IST. 

 

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

 

How and where to watch online Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League live streaming?

The Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

 

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted Starting XIs 

Bournemouth: Ramsdale; Smith, Ake, Kelly, Rico; Brooks, Billing, Lerma, Stanislas; C Wilson, King

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Sissoko, Winks, Lo Celso; Bergwijn, Kane, Son

