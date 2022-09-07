Asia Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Sri Lanka pulls off thrilling six-wicket win against India in Super 4 clash

Image Credit: Twitter

Sri Lanka defeated Team India by six wickets in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match, ensuring their place in the tournament's final. India, on the other hand, is on the edge of extinction. If Afghanistan fails to defeat Pakistan on Wednesday, India will be eliminated from the Asia Cup in 2022.

The defending champions were on the verge of elimination after a six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in their super four stage match.

The result left the Men in Blue at the mercy of the other teams to have a chance of making it to the final. It also meant that India skipper Rohit Sharma's scintillating 41-ball 72 went in vain, as the islanders completed a chase of 174 with a ball to spare.

Needing 21 in 12 balls, Sri Lanka scored 14 runs off the penultimate over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, almost sealing it in their favour.

India will be out of the tournament if Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Chasing what looked like a par score at the innings break, the Sri Lankans were off to a blazing start with openers Kusal Mendis (57 off 37 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (52 off 37 balls) putting on 91 runs at a brisk rate.

The fifty was up in the sixth over with both batters regularly finding the gaps and the boundaries with consummate ease, putting tremendous pressure on the Indian bowling attack that looked clueless against the positive approach adopted by the two Lankan batters.

Sri Lanka were cruising at 97/0 until Chahal transformed the equation to 110/4 by picking three wickets in rapid succession, much to the delight of Indian players and spectators across the country.

Chahal had earlier removed Nissanka and Charith Asalanka (0) in the 12th over of the innings. Nissanka's reverse sweep resulted in a straightforward catch at backward point for Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. The wicket was then thrown away by an agitated Asalanka, who top-edged a pre-planned sweep to deep backward square.

At the other end Ravichandran Ashwin also kept India's hopes alive as Sri Lanka slipped from 97 for no loss to 110/4.

However, Dasun Shanaka (33* off 18) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25* off 17) compiled an unbroken 64 runs for the fifth wicket to bring Sri Lanka to victory with one ball to spare, despite Chahal's brilliance.

Fans on social media enjoyed the Asia Cup match between India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday. They expressed their excitement by sharing amusing memes about the match.

Here are the top 10 best memes shared by cricket fans after Ind vs SL match-

Bhuvi giving 7 runs to defend in 6 balls to Arshdeep pic.twitter.com/LgASKEfIne September 6, 2022

team india's plane ready for departure to mumbai #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/ubJMMS4sPl — Amjadsajjad (@Amjadsa11687320) September 6, 2022

1. India in group stage

2. India in Super 4 stage pic.twitter.com/nJoljak3Sw — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 6, 2022

Meanwhile Star Sports who were waiting for an India Pakistan final on Sunday #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/2HCiwSpfYv — Just Another Guy (@JustNotherGuy11) September 6, 2022

