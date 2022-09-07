'Wish MS Dhoni was behind the stumps', react netizens after Rishabh Pant misses a run-out against Sri Lanka

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant

Sri Lanka defeated Team India by six wickets in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash to all but confirm their place in the final of the tournament. On the other hand, India is now on the verge of elimination. If Afghanistan fail to beat Pakistan on Wednesday, India will be knocked out of Asia Cup 2022.

The defending champions went perilously close to elimination after a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their super four-stage match.

With two runs needed from the last two balls, the India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match in the Asia Cup 2022 had every cricket lover at the edge of their seat. Though the Lankans secured the win by running a double on the penultimate ball of the match, things could've been different had Rishabh Pant not missed a direct hit.

The disappointed fans took to Twitter and expressed their displeasure at how things unfolded in India vs Sri Lanka match. Here are some of the reactions.

Everyone recalled this today, that's why he is so irreplaceable! #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/UbvRu0bOrh — Naman (@Mr_unknown23_) September 6, 2022

MS Dhoni is known for cool and calm composure in pressure situations with India always having the last laugh against any opponents in such games going right down to the wire.

For a long period of the match, it looked like Sri Lanka would easily go on to win the match. The opening partnership of 97 runs by Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis laid the foundation of the chase for the Lankans.

Though the team lost a few wickets quickly in the middle, Rajapaksa and Shanaka ensured that they got home at the end. As a result of the win, Sri Lanka have qualified for the Asia Cup 2022 final.