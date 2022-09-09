Search icon
Asia Cup: Asif Ali, Fareed Ahmad fined 25 per cent of match fees for on-field altercation

Both players admitted their offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 02:24 PM IST

File Photo

Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad were penalised 25% of their match fees for a Level 1 violation of the ICC Code of Conduct during the September 7 Asia Cup match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In a tense encounter, Fareed dismissed Asif in the 19th over of the second innings, leaving Afghanistan one wicket away from victory. Fareed celebrated the dismissal in close proximity to the dismissed Asif, who reacted by shoving the bowler. There was a brief altercation.

"Asif breached Article 2.6 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match" while Fareed was found to have breached Article 2.1.12, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match," the ICC said in a statement.

Pakistan eventually won the match, with Naseem Shah emerging as an unlikely hero with the bat.

Naseem smashed two big sixes off the first two deliveries against Fazhalhaq Farooqi as Pakistan won the match with four deliveries remaining, needing 11 off the last over and only one wicket in hand.

