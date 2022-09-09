'RISE! Real heroes roll with..': Anand Mahindra reacts as Virat Kohli smashes 71st century after 1019 days

Image Credit: Twitter

Anand Mahindra, an industrialist, was among many who celebrated Virat Kohli's century against Afghanistan. Of course, the hit was special to Kohli. A player who once appeared to score centuries most of the time has been unable to achieve the triple-figure mark since November 2019. Until Thursday, when he stormed the attack on Afghanistan in Dubai. Despite India being ousted at the Super 4 stage, Kohli had a reasonably successful Asian Cup campaign.

Kohli had earlier in the tournament struck two half-centuries and was the equal top scorer in the first match against Pakistan.

The Asia Cup came at an important time for Kohli. He was getting a lot of flak for his long, slender form.

Anand Mahindra praised Kohli on Twitter following his stunning century.

“RISE UP! Real heroes take a beating and prove naysayers wrong by their actions alone…” he tweeted.

RISE! Real heroes roll with the punches & prove naysayers wrong their actions… https://t.co/HvLAKOnA5F — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 9, 2022

Kohli’s unbeaten 122 from 61 deliveries was his first T20I century and 71st in international cricket.

With 12 fours and six sixes, Kohli also recorded the highest individual score by an Indian in T20I.

"My only goal (coming into the Asia Cup) was that, all those things I needed to improve from the team's perspective, I will come and try in the tournament," said Kohli, who struck his 71st international century in the massive 101-run victory against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday evening.

Kohli's maiden T20I century though came a tad late as India bowed out of the tournament after earlier losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

"It was a very special day for us as a team. We had spoken after the previous match (loss against Sri Lanka) that we need to take the field (against Afghanistan) with a positive attitude, as that will matter a lot for us. This tournament was very important for us, definitely. We got the exposure of the knockout stages, we got exposed to pressure situations," added Kohli.



