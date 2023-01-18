Search icon
Where is Rakesh Sharma, first Indian to go to space? What is he doing these days?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

Where is Rakesh Sharma, first Indian to step on space| Photo: Twitter

Rakesh Sharma wrote one of the most important chapters in India's history. He is the first Indian citizen to step into space. He was serving in the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a pilot when he decided to participate in Soviet-Indian spaceflight. Astronaut Rakesh Sharma spent seven days, 21 hours and 40 minutes in space along with two soviet passengers. 

Born on January 13, 1949, in Patiala and joined IAF in 1970. He flew 21 combat missions in a MiG-21 in the Bangladesh war of 1971.  In 1982, Sharma was selected as a cosmonaut for the Soviet-Indian spaceflight. After returning from space he resumed his service to the Indian Air Force and retired as Wing Commander in 1987. 

Once such a celebrated personality, many people today, are not even aware that the Indian hero is still alive and is leading a life away from the media glare and limelight. Rakesh Sharma is leading a simple and peaceful life in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. He lives with his wife Madhu. Sharma was also a part of ISRO's National Advisory Council for Gaganyaan, which runs the Astronaut Selection Program.

In the year 2021, Sharma was the non-executive chairman of Cadila Labs, a Bengaluru-based company. This company especially works to provide intelligent automation for insurance sector companies.

