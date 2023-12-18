Headlines

'Dawood Ibrahim is...': Chhota Shakeel on gangster's death reports

ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on Dec 21 in Delhi excise policy case

Covid subvariant JN.1: Centre issues advisory to states after first case reported in Kerala

Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari confesses to harassing junior artiste who died by suicide: Report

Watch: Ajay Devgn says Karan Johar was his 'sworn enemy', netizens react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Dawood Ibrahim is...': Chhota Shakeel on gangster's death reports

Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari confesses to harassing junior artiste who died by suicide: Report

Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Series III: Diversify your portfolio with SGBs

3 captains MS Dhoni has played under in IPL

7 most-anticipated titles to watch on Netflix in 2024

Health benefits of black pepper

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari confesses to harassing junior artiste who died by suicide: Report

Operation Valentine teaser: Varun Tej risks his life, takes up impossible task to save country in aerial action film

Meet star kid who started own business at age 10, mother is Bollywood star, father is worth Rs 3000 crore, he sells...

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Series III: Diversify your portfolio with SGBs

This unique bond comes with a pre-decided annual interest rate of 2.50%, eradicating worries about storage.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Investing in gold has always been a popular choice for investors looking to diversify their portfolios and hedge against inflation. One of the options available for investing in gold is through Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs). These bonds, issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), provide investors with an opportunity to invest in gold without the need to physically own and store the precious metal. The Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-24, Series III is the latest offering by the RBI. This bond allows investors to invest in gold at a fixed price and earn interest on their investments. The bond has a tenure of 8 years, with an exit option available after the 5th year.

The minimum investment required for the Sovereign Gold Bond is 1 gram of gold, with a maximum limit of 4 kg for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs). Investing in Sovereign Gold Bonds offers several advantages. Firstly, it provides investors with an opportunity to earn interest on their investment, which is not possible with physical gold. The interest rate for the Sovereign Gold Bond is fixed by the RBI and is currently set at 2.50% per annum. Secondly, investing in SGBs eliminates the need for storage and security concerns associated with physical gold.

Investors do not have to worry about the safety of their investment or the hassle of storing and insuring gold. Additionally, Sovereign Gold Bonds are highly liquid and can be easily bought and sold on the stock exchanges. This provides investors with flexibility and the ability to exit their investments whenever they choose.

READ | Meet man with Rs 42330 crore net worth, who works in Rs 580000 crore company, rival of Mukesh Ambani's Jio

It is important to note that investing in gold bonds is not without risks. The price of gold can be volatile, and fluctuations in the market can impact the value of the bonds. Investors should carefully consider their investment goals, risk tolerance, and current market conditions before investing in Sovereign Gold Bonds.

In conclusion, SGBs offer investors a convenient and secure way to invest in gold. With the latest offering of the Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-24, Series III by the RBI, investors have another opportunity to diversify their portfolios and potentially earn returns on their investments. However, it is crucial for investors to carefully evaluate their investment options and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dawood Ibrahim, underworld don poisoned and hospitalised in Pakistan: Report

Meet actress who got married at peak of her career at 18, became a mother at 20, was divorced twice, is now...

Animal box office collection day 16: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer continues to roar, crosses Rs 800 crore worldwide

Mukesh Ambani's super-expensive SUV changes colour on live camera, watch video of Rs 5 crore car

Meet superstar who worked in over 100 films, went missing suddenly, is yet to be found, his wife is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE