Meet man with Rs 42330 crore net worth, who works in Rs 580000 crore company, rival of Mukesh Ambani's Jio

A first-generation Indian entrepreneur, Rajan joined the company after graduating from Panjab University.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Rajan Mittal is an Indian billionaire and vice-chairman of Bharti Enterprises whose biggest asset is Bharti Airtel. It is one of India's leading conglomerates with diversified interests in Telecom, Space Communications etc. Rajan is the brother of business tycoon Sunil Mittal, who founded Bharti Enterprises in 1976.

Airtel competes with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio. As of December 18, the market cap of the company was Rs 5,80,000 crore company. A first-generation Indian entrepreneur, Rajan joined Bharti Enterprises after graduating from Panjab University. The 63-year-old is an alumnus of Harvard Business School. According to Forbes, Rajan has a real-time net worth of Rs 42,330 crore as of December 18.

He is actively involved in overseeing the activities of the group at the corporate level. With his rich experience in the marketing function, he is also involved in many of the new business ventures of the Group. He is also Rajan serves as a member of several industry associations and policymaking bodies.

He served as the President of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) India in 2012-13. He was also the President of FICCI for 2009 - 2010. Mittal and his two siblings have pledged USD 1.1 billion to their charitable foundation, mainly to set up a new university to provide free education for the poor.

