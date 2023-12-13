Meet man with Rs 26680 crore net worth, worked in family business, later built Rs 69710 crore company

He started his career with Bombay Oil Industries, controlled by his family in 1971.

Harsh Mariwala is a well-known billionaire who leads Marico as its chairman. He founded the consumer goods giant in 1990. The company is best known for its Saffola cooking oil and Parachute hair oil. As of December 13, it has a market cap of Rs 69,710 crore. Mariwala started his career with Bombay Oil Industries, controlled by his family.

He is also the chairman and managing director of Kaya Limited, a chain of skin care clinics. According to Forbes, Mariwala has a real-time net worth of Rs 26,680 crore as of December 13. His son Rishabh has a board seat at Marico and overlooks Sharrp Ventures, the Mariwala family office.

Mariwala was brought up in Mumbai and studied at Sydenham College. He joined the family enterprise in 1971. After working with his family business in Mumbai, he decided to create his company with the support of his Brothers in Family Business Distribution in other subsidiary businesses. Finally, in 1990, he started Marico.

Mariwala took Marico public with an initial public offering (IPO) in 1996. Years later in 2003, Mariwala spotted an opportunity in the skin care clinics space and founded Kaya Limited as a subsidiary of Marico. In 2014, Mariwala decided to step down as Managing Director whilst continuing to serve as Chairman. Marico has also established strong consumer franchises in its overseas markets in Asia and Africa. Sharp Ventures is the Family Office of the Harsh Mariwala Family.

READ | Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 16 trillion firm partners with Brookfield, Digital Realty, to launch…