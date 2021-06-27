Search icon
Now, you can earn Rs 10,000 by exchanging Rs 500 note - Here's how

In order to earn Rs 10000 by sitting at your home all you have to do is visit a website to check the best rates if your Rs 500 note is old and rare.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 28, 2021, 12:18 PM IST

If you are looking to earn some quick money and want to earn thousands of rupees by sitting at home then there is a golden opportunity for you. All you need is an old Rs 500 note and it will help you in earning Rs 10,000 without doing anything. It is to be noted that the notes have become antique and rare now after demonetization which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi around four years ago.

In order to earn Rs 10000 by sitting at your home all you have to do is visit a website to check the best rates if your Rs 500 note is old and rare. An old Rs 500 note can help you earn a huge amount. While it is quick cash, it is to be noted that it also comes with some conditions.

When notes are issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the central bank prints the notes very carefully. The pattern is fixed and notes are printed accordingly. That is the main reason why all the notes are similar in appearance. But if there is some mistake in the note during printing and the note is released by the RBI for public use then that note with special print becomes special and there are many people who do not mind to spend a huge amount of money to own these rare notes.

So, if you have an old Rs 500 note, then immediately check whether its serial number has been printed twice. If so, then you can get Rs 5,000 for this note. Apart from this, if one edge of the Rs 500 note is big, that is, extra paper has been left on it, then you can earn as much as Rs 10,000 in exchange for that note.

To sell notes online, you have to go to the website oldindiancoins.com. Register as a seller and take a clear photo of your old Rs 500 note and upload it on the platform. Intrested people will then get in touch with you after seeing your ad. Negotiate with them, sell the note and collect the money.

